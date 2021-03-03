Ferris Mueller - Tesla (Prod By Codeine Beatz) [Label Submitted]
Ferris Mueller drops his 1st Single from the Purple Goat project coming this spring.
Out On All Platforms: https://ferrismueller.fanlink.to/tesla
Instagram: @ferrismueller_nl2xr
newlifenewlabel.com
Contact: 1833 937 6565
DJ Black Bill Gates
#Exit65 #GrindMode #HoodRichEnt
Koffee and Kush + In The Kitchen Podcast
Wish Da Great - Drank King Production
Daily Updates via: www.mediakitchen.net
KingShxt | HoodRich | NLNL Studios | Baller'sEve
IG & TWITTER: @blackbillgates
FACEBOOK.COM/DJBLACKBILLGATES
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS