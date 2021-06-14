Would Y'all Try This? 17 Year Hibernating Cicada's Apparently Taste Like Shrimp!
Apparently Brood X Cicadas Are Edible and Taste Like Shrimp. A gazillion Brood X cicadas that are projected to emerge from their 17 year underground hibernation in May. "Cicadas are actually related to shrimp and lobster and are eaten in many cultures around the world," says Iulian Fortu, a trained chef and founder of local foraging company Arcadia Venture. "You don't get the seafood flavor, but you do get that sweetness." Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS