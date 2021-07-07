Damn: Rutgers Football Player Suffers A Fractured Skull After Getting Knocked Out During A Street Fight!
Footage shows Rutgers University wide receiver Carnell Davis suffering a knockout in a street. The Galloway native, a freshman at Rutgers who recently finished his high school career suffered a fractured skull during the incident. The shirtless man who punched Davis apparently provoked him by saying sexual harassment things to Carnell about his mom. Posted By Persist
