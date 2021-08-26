Alex Jones Blasts Donald Trump For Encouraging His Supporters To Get Vaccinated!
Alex Jones slammed former President Trump after the 45th president encouraged people at an Alabama rally to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “At least you’re going to get some good Republicans elected, and we like you,” Jones added. “But, my God, maybe you’re not that bright. Maybe Trump’s actually a dumbass.”. Posted By Persist
