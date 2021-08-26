Alex Jones Blasts Donald Trump For Encouraging His Supporters To Get Vaccinated!

BROKEN? 12,506 views

Alex Jones slammed former President Trump after the 45th president encouraged people at an Alabama rally to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “At least you’re going to get some good Republicans elected, and we like you,” Jones added. “But, my God, maybe you’re not that bright. Maybe Trump’s actually a dumbass.”. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS