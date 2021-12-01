Louis Vuitton Unveils Virgil Abloh Statue At SS22 Miami Presentation!
Shortly after an official announcement that Virgil Abloh had lost his private two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare aggressive form of cancer, Louis Vuitton announced that the posthumous presentation of his Spring/Summer 2022 collection in Miami would “pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius.”. The large-scale multicolor representation of Virgil Abloh showed the late icon looking to the skies while holding an LV monogram marked canvas, representing his artful outlook. Additionally, to close out the show, a series of drones were used to create the form of a paper airplane, “VA” in tribute to Virgil’s home state of Virginia and the touching message “Virgil was here.”. Posted By Persist
