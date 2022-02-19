Not Having It: Man Steps In To Help Security Take Down Snowboarder Refusing To Wear A Mask!
A snowboarder at Blue Mountain Resort in Ontario, Canada, was assaulted and detained by security personnel for not wearing a face mask while boarding a chair lift. The tumult holds up the line, and onlookers shout for it to move along as the security guard takes the snowboarders arms to try to pull him away from the lift. Onlookers shout "get him out!" And cheer the guards pulling the snowboarder away. Posted By Persist
