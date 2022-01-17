16-Year-Old Wendy's Employee Shot Over BBQ Sauce At The Drive-Thru... Manager Told Customer He Had To Pay Extra For More Sauce!
"Right after turning 16-years-old, Brian Durham Jr. got his first job at Wendy’s. Four months later he was shot in the head by a customer.
Phoenix police said the shooting stemmed from an argument at the drive-thru window of the fast-food restaurant on 19th Avenue and Glendale Road on Thursday night." - 12News
