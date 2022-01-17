16-Year-Old Wendy's Employee Shot Over BBQ Sauce At The Drive-Thru... Manager Told Customer He Had To Pay Extra For More Sauce!

BROKEN? 8,203 views

"Right after turning 16-years-old, Brian Durham Jr. got his first job at Wendy’s. Four months later he was shot in the head by a customer. Phoenix police said the shooting stemmed from an argument at the drive-thru window of the fast-food restaurant on 19th Avenue and Glendale Road on Thursday night." - 12News
Posted by Thrillz

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS