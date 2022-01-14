This Girl Was Swimming In A Pond In The Suburbs Of Illinois, Then Crawled To This Woman's House Hypothermic And Belligerent!

From OP: "Young girl in the south suburbs of Illinois. Cold abandoned and needs help. She was swimming in the pond across the way and was soaking wet In the freezing cold. I tried to see where she came from and who she was but as you can see she wasn’t corresponding. I called an ambulance to get her help. She had hypothermia and a mental breakdown. Let’s help find her family. I offered her shoes and a blanket, she declined."
