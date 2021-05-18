"I'm Going Away....I'm Going Away" Cougar Stalks Hiker In Utah!
On Thursday May 13th A Salt Lake City man got up close and personal with a cougar while hiking through Big Cottonwood Canyon. Jared Smith said he was heading through Broads Fork Trail when the cougar suddenly appeared and followed him within 20 to 30 feet. Smith repeatedly told the cougar, "I'm going away". Posted By Persist
