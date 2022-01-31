Well Damn: Sony Buys Bungie For $3.6 Billion! (Developer Of Destiny & Original Creator Of Halo)

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced it will acquire Destiny developer Bungie for $3.6 Billion. GamesIndustry.Biz reports that following the deal, Bungie will be run as "an independent subsidiary" of SIE, and will remain a multiplatform studio with the option to "self-publish and reach players where they choose to play." Bungie is best known as the creators of Halo but since becoming an independent studio have focused their efforts on Destiny, a live-service FPS RPG where players can explore the galaxy as Guardians of Light. The company is also working on a new IP. Posted By Persist

