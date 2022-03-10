SMH: Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Falsely Accused Of Robbing A Bank!
“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler was handcuffed and briefly detained in January after he was mistaken for a bank robber while trying to get money from his Bank of America account. Coogler, who is filming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in Atlanta, entered a Bank of America branch on Jan. 7 wearing sunglasses, a hat and a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. When he approached the counter, he allegedly handed the teller a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account,” the note read, according to a police report of the incident. “Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”. Posted By Persist
