Messed Up: California Teens Rob 80-Year-Old Asian Man!
As San Leandro Police discover attacks toward Asian Americans have spiked nearly 300% since 2020, a new video of a recent assault and robbery of an 80-year-old Asian man is released. One of the teens in the back starts laughing as the man is being robbed, Police say the suspects involved were 16-years-old. Posted By Persist
