Wild: Man Gets Stabbed After Breaking His Ankle During A Fight In Panorama City!

A man who was inside a video store says the suspect challenged him to a fight. The altercation moved outside, where the victim’s ankle was broken during the fight and he was unable to stand on it. The suspect walked away, but then returned with a knife and stabbed the other man as he lay on the ground. The wounded man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Posted By Persist

