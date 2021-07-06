"Close Friends" Ain't Safe... Internet Claims Goon Snitched On Himself After 23yr Old Philly Designer, Sir Caso, Was Fatally Shot At His Own Cookout

The goon that internet detectives are claiming was responsible for a West Philly shooutout, has denied any involvement

They alleged he told on himself by posting on Instagram's new feature, "Close Friends". The man on the screenshots has responded back on his IG saying not to believe the lies and that someone is trying to set him up.



Back story

"A triple shooting at a Fourth of July barbecue in West Philadelphia left two people dead and and a teenager in the hospital.

Witnesses say, at first, they mistook the gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at 60th and Sansom streets for fireworks. Then they started to run.

One of the victims has been identified as 23-year-old Sircarr Johnson Jr., the owner of Premiere Bande, a clothing store in West Philadelphia.

He was also a father, a husband, a son and a brother." - ABC News

Posted by Thrillz