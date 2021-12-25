New Footage Released Shows Kay Flock Never Entered The Barber Shop... Victim Walked Out & Tried Steppin' To Kay Flock! (Self-Defense In Murder Case?)
"THIS IS THE ACTUAL VIDEO! They are trying to make it seem like kay flock went over there to kill him and start problems. AS YOU CAN SEE in the vid the dude that got killed came OUT FIRST and walked up to flock and confronted HIM." - NYCSkillzz
Posted by Thrillz
