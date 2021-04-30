Black Teen Jumped By White Schoolmates Says Cop Asked If He Started It, Despite Video Evidence! ‘Why Would I Want To Fight Seven People?’

A family is in search of justice after a shocking video surfaced of a 14-year-old Black student being beaten and called racial slurs by a group of white boys in his Canadian community.



A group of approximately seven students chased the victim, who is being called Pazo in news reports, as he was crossing a field near his school in Edmonton, Alberta, on April 16 before brutally beating him in an attack caught on camera. As a result, the teen reportedly suffered a concussion and bruising on various parts of his body.



“They were saying the N-word, they were calling me monkey,” he told the reporters. “That made me afraid to wear my own skin.”



In the 20-second video taken by an unknown person during the assault, a group of boys engulfs Pazo, kicking and punching him repeatedly. At one point an individual in a white hoodie locked Pazo in a chokehold, then slammed him into the ground, and the N-word can be heard yelled out during the brawl.