DaniLeigh's Brother Says He'll Knock Out DaBaby In A Boxing Fight! "I'll K.O. Him, Plain & Simple"
DaniLeigh's brother Brandon Bills says he would win in a boxing fight against DaBaby and would knock him out cold on the canvas. DaBaby and DaniLeigh got into a blowout argument this week in North Carolina, and cops later charged her with 2 counts of simple assault after police made 2 visits to DaBaby's home. Posted By Persist
