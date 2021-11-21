DaniLeigh's Brother Says He'll Knock Out DaBaby In A Boxing Fight! "I'll K.O. Him, Plain & Simple"

BROKEN? 1,300 views

DaniLeigh's brother Brandon Bills says he would win in a boxing fight against DaBaby and would knock him out cold on the canvas. DaBaby and DaniLeigh got into a blowout argument this week in North Carolina, and cops later charged her with 2 counts of simple assault after police made 2 visits to DaBaby's home. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS