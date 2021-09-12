Well Damn: "F*** Joe Biden" Chants Break Out At College Football Games!

The Tennessee football fans started a "fuck Joe Biden" chant during their game vs. Pittsburgh. This has been a trend among southern stadiums in the first few weeks of the season, including at Alabama on the same day. Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Auburn have engaged in the chant thus far. Posted By Persist

