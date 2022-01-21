Antonio Brown Discusses CTE & How Football Players Are Treated! "There's Nothing Wrong With My Mental Health"
Full Interview 1/24: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PH_1E0YmHJ4. Antonio Brown sat down with Brandon Marshall’s “I AM ATHLETE” show to discuss everything from mental health to his NFL future, his budding friendship with Kanye West and much more. AB also opens up on the infamous sideline incident with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and explains why he doesn’t plan an apologizing to anyone. Posted By Persist
