AMIR (LOON) and Big U Full Interview Episode 12 [BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN]

Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC IN touching on topics never discussed before. Episode 12 Big U checc’s in with Amir (Loon). Touching on Bad Boy days, being the Biggie and Mase of his era, relationship with Puffy, living in LA as a teenager, being the real life Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Message for NBA Young Boy and more.

