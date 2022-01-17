AMIR (LOON) and Big U Full Interview Episode 12 [BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN]
Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC IN touching on topics never discussed before. Episode 12 Big U checc’s in with Amir (Loon). Touching on Bad Boy days, being the Biggie and Mase of his era, relationship with Puffy, living in LA as a teenager, being the real life Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Message for NBA Young Boy and more.
Executive Produced by Danny @Dany2times Cotton, Eugene “Big U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, KP @kpdtpiff Riley
