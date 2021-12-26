U.S. Veteran Worked For The FBI To Expose KKK Members In Law Enforcement!
For nearly ten years, Joseph Moore lived a secret double life. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hitman for the Ku Klux Klan in North Florida. He attended clandestine meetings and participated in cross burnings. He even helped plan the murder of a Black man. However, Moore wore something else during his years in the klan–a wire for the FBI. He recorded his conversations with his fellow klansmen, sometimes even captured video, and shared what he learned with federal agents trying to crack down on white supremacists in Florida law enforcement. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS