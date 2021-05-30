Inside Mayweather vs. Paul (Full Episode)
INSIDE MAYWEATHER VS. PAUL is an immersive special that takes viewers inside the lives of both global superstars as they prepare for a must-see showdown. The cameras imbed with Mayweather, a 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, in Las Vegas as he readies himself for the exhibition bout. The cameras also follow the hugely popular Paul as he goes through a rigorous training camp in Puerto Rico and attempts to shock the world. Posted By Persist
