Wasp Ft. Jahvillani - Time Bomb [Unsigned Artist]
90 % SAYING THIS IS THE MOST CREATIVE SONG AND MUSIC VIDEO. WASP AND JAHVILLANI TRY TO DEFUSE A BOMB THAT'S STRAP TO A GIRL. PRODUCE BY STEPTODEM MUSIQ
Buy/Stream: https://ps.onerpm.com/5459636569
Ig: https://www.instagram.com/waspaboveaverage/?hl=en
Fb: https://www.facebook.com/waspattack
SteptodemMusiq Ig:
https://www.instagram.com/steptodemmusiq
Jahvillani Ig: https://www.instagram.com/jahvillani
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS