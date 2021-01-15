Street Justice: Man Gets Dragged From Behind Of A Pickup Truck After Repeatedly Caught Stealing From His Neighbors!

Chiquimula, Guatemala. So the thief was taken to a rural area, where he was beaten up by a group of neighbors and later dragged on a dirt road.



This man has been captured on multiple occasions by video surveillance cameras, when he has entered houses and shops in Esquipulas, from where he has stolen valuables, which have been recovered.



The upset neighbors indicated that the Court released him immediately, so they took justice into their own hands.



They decided to tie it up and drag it with a Pickup, according to them to reconsider.



In the video, it is observed how the man screams in pain because of the punishment they did to him.