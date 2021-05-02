Sheesh: Couple Both Get Tased After Confrontation With South Beach Police Officer!
A confrontation with a Miami Beach police officer that was caught on camera ended with a couple getting tased in the middle of South Beach. Catrina Jones and Kevin McMiller started arguing with the officer after McMiller allegedly threw a glass liquor bottle at the officer’s squad car. The report stated that the couple, who are from Chicago, got within inches of the officer’s face and threatened to beat him up. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS