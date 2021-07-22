Creating Super Storms... Dubai Makes It Own Fake Enhanced Rain To Beat Extreme 122F Heat! (Controlling Climate)
"The downpour drenches a busy highway, causing terrifyingly difficult driving conditions for the stream of SUVs.
The enhanced rain is created using drone technology that unleashes electrical charges into clouds.
The United Arab Emirates is creating its own rain using drones that fly into clouds and unleash electrical charges to beat the sweltering 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) heat.
The rain is formed using drone technology that gives clouds an electric shock to 'cajole them' into clumping together and producing precipitation.
The UAE is one of the most arid countries on Earth, and it hopes the technique could help to increase its meagre annual rainfall.
And it is working. Video footage released by the UAE's National Center of Meteorology shows monsoon-like downpours across the country which create a sheet of rain on the highways" - Dubai News
Posted by Thrillz
