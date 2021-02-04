Well Damn: 6-Hour Police Chase May Be The Longest In Los Angeles History!
It might be the longest police chase in the history of Los Angeles, a city of drivers where high-speed car chases are a regular occurrence on TV. For more than six hours, the LAPD chased a man suspected of having a weapon as he criss-crossed all over town on surface streets and freeways. Posted By Persist
