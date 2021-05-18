Well Damn: Airlines Could Soon Start Weighing Passengers Before Flights!
Airline passengers may be required to step on the scale at the airport or share how much they weigh before boarding a flight. Data airlines use to measure passenger weight to ensure safety onboard planes may be outdated as the obesity rate in the U.S. increases. Now, air carriers may have to update average passenger weight. Posted By Persist
