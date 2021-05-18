Well Damn: Airlines Could Soon Start Weighing Passengers Before Flights!

BROKEN? 20,198 views

Airline passengers may be required to step on the scale at the airport or share how much they weigh before boarding a flight. Data airlines use to measure passenger weight to ensure safety onboard planes may be outdated as the obesity rate in the U.S. increases. Now, air carriers may have to update average passenger weight. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS