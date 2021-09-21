Hold Up: Anti-Mask Restaurant Owner Kicks Out Couple For Wearing Masks!
A couple from the Dallas area were asked to leave a restaurant because they were seen wearing masks, and the owner says he's going to continue enforcing his "no face mask" rule. The new mom said she and her husband are both fully vaccinated and choose to wear masks in public to protect their 4-month-old immunocompromised son. She said during their visit, a waitress informed her that she was not allowed to wear a face covering. Posted By Persist
