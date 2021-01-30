Oh Nah: China Rolls Out Anal Swab COVID-19 Testing, Saying It's A More Accurate Method!

As Chinese authorities struggle to contain rising Covid-19 infections ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations, Beijing has introduced anal swabs as a new type of coronavirus test that could detect the virus more accurately. Not all experts agree with the use of anal swabs to test for a respiratory illness. Yang Zhanqiu, a pathology expert at Wuhan University says that nose and throat swabs are the most efficient tests for Covid-19. Posted By Persist

