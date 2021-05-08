Gave No F**ks: Man Spits On Judge & Then Starts A Riot In Jail! (Court Cam)
Bass Webb, 30, was in court (2009) to face accusations that he tried to run over Deputy Ryan Barkley and pre-trial officer Josh Mason. During his court appearance Bass spits right at the judge who then orders to charge him and take him away. While awaiting his trial Bass started a riot in jail, all leading to additional charges. Posted By Persist
