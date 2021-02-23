Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Meek Mill For His Kobe Lyric... Says It's Insensitive and Disrespectful!

Following Meek Mill's controversial name drop of the late, great Kobe Bryant in his verse featured on a new track with Lil Baby, the Mamba's wife, Vanessa broke her silence about the line on Instagram.



"Dear @meekmil, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period," wrote Kobe's widow. "I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this."



"If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband," she continued. "This lacks respect."



Not long after Vanessa Bryant's message went up on her IG Story, Meek tweeted, “I’m going back savage in this shit … f#%k ya feelings!” However, it's not immediately clear whether the tweet was in response to Vanessa's statement. Posted by JR