He Was Shook: The Moment A Murderer Realizes Police Found His Victim's Body During An Interview! (2011)
In June 2011, Stephen McDaniel sneaked into Lauren Giddings' apartment and murdered her, dismembering her body and disposing of her in a bin. Several days later, Lauren was reported missing by her friends and family, with Stephen, who lived next door, being interviewed by the media as he helped with the effort to track her down. Things took a turn when he suddenly breaks down when the reporter asks him about the suspected body police had discovered in the car park behind the law school. Stuttering, a panicked Stephen tells the journalist: "I think I need to sit down.". In a written confession, he explained that he had used a master key to enter Lauren's apartment and then subsequently attacked her while she was sleeping. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS