Yellowman, Sister Nancy, Purpleman & More - Champions Of The Mic [Top Gun Entertainment Submitted]
The film can be purchased at www.championsofthemic.com
Top Gun Entertainment LLC
Business Email: [email protected]
This black owned presentation is featuring rare performances and exclusive 1 on 1 talks with some of the top pioneers of reggae… Yellowman, Sister Nancy, Purpleman, Milton Henry, Winston Hussey and More!! The mission of the film is to make everyone want to be a champion of the mic..meaning use their own mic (their mouth) to speak truth to power and to treat each other as they would want to be treated.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS