Lil Uzi Vert Shows Off His $24 Million Pink Diamond Implant In His Forehead!
Lil Uzi Vert spent $24 million to have a pink diamond implanted on his forehead. The diamond is from designer/jeweler Elliot Eliantte and is between a ten and eleven karats. Both Uzi and Eliot took to social media to show off the latest body modification. Uzi has said he's wanted this done for a while now as he says he's been paying off the diamond since 2017. Posted By Persist
