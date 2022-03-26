Wildin: Man Shoots At Texas Police Officers!
An officer with his gun drawn approached a man in a gray hoodie outside the trampoline park. The officer repeatedly tells the man to put his hands up. The man then moves behind a dark SUV and opens fire. The burglary suspect identified by police as Ladarius Davis, 28, was struck in the neck and arrested moments later outside the business. Posted By Persist
