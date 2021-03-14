Man's Tesla Saves Him From Armed Carjacking Attempt! (No Sound)
Backstory: My military training. I have done counter terrorism, security forces, and counter piracy in theater. These high stress environments allowed me to maintain my composure and take the one opportunity I had for survival and take it. I didn’t freeze.
Tesla’s ability to sit still in drive! Model 3s ability to go 0-60 on four seconds! Tesla’s doors -he lowered the gun and couldn’t figure out the door. That’s when I got out of there.
Tesla’s cameras. When this guy is caught it will be an open and shut case. Posted By Ghost
