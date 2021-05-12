Clout Chaser: Woman Trespasses Miami High School & Poses As A Student To Gain Instagram Followers!
A Miami Beach woman has been charged and ordered to stay away from a local high school after police say she trespassed the school and pretended to be a student. According to police, it all started when 28-year-old Audrey Nicole Francisquini, a Carnival Cruise Line employee who works in sales, entered American Senior High School in Miami on Monday. That is when security confronted Francisquini, but she portrayed herself to security as a student, and stated that she was looking for the registration office. Posted By Persist
