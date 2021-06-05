He Got Heart: One-Armed Basketball Player Got Skills On The Court!
Some people view physical disabilities as an insurmountable challenge, while others see them as an opportunity. 17-year-old Hansel Enmanuel is one of the latter. The young Dominican Republic native is now an internationally recognized high school basketball player. Unlike most of his peers, Hansel has just one arm. Growing up in Santo Domingo, he tragically lost his arm after becoming trapped beneath a fallen wall at the age of 6. Hansel chose not to see the accident as a tragic loss but rather as a life lesson that God exists. Footage via 'Overtime & Taking Flight'. Posted By Persist
