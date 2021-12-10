Chrys Thompson x Kubla x Rob Law - Jungle
https://www.instagram.com/chrysthompsonmusic
Spotify Profile
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0UKj31djiO5lVecNXXwlJA?si=WM2_mxPATqCHsuZ0UGpR4A
https://www.instagram.com/roblawcpt
Spotify Profile
https://open.spotify.com/artist/01NMOS8Qb5eVN7QyJE4VAo?si=0xe7gwmIQ9612pNLyCIJMA
https://www.instagram.com/kublaofficial
Spotify Profile
https://open.spotify.com/artist/40nQIgDDNrG99qsVi9IjkB?si=kqs0oh3TRDGkJWv_JMSKKg
Directed by https://www.instagram.com/willraver
Produced by
https://www.instagram.com/kublaofficial
https://www.instagram.com/willsaulsky
Posted by Gio
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS