Thoughts? Teacher Gets Fired After Throwing An Object At A Student Who Argued Cops Had No Right To Shoot Ma’Khia Bryant!
A teacher in Alabama is fired after she threw an object at a student who was discussing the fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant while in class. The report notes that other teachers heard the commotion and came into the classroom where they were told that Seals was disrespecting his science teacher. However, the young man later shared the video on social media. Posted By Persist
