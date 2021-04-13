Brooklyn Center Police Chief & Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Resign!
Police officer Kim Potter resigned from her position Tuesday after shooting and killing Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, at a traffic stop on Sunday, officials in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, announced. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon also submitted his resignation. Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, submitted her resignation effective immediately. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS