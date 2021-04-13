Brooklyn Center Police Chief & Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Resign!

Police officer Kim Potter resigned from her position Tuesday after shooting and killing Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, at a traffic stop on Sunday, officials in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, announced. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon also submitted his resignation. Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, submitted her resignation effective immediately. Posted By Persist

