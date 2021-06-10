Philly Cop Accused Of Deleting Video On Suspect's Phone & Lies About It!
A Philadelphia police officer who is accused of deleting a suspect's cell phone video during an arrest is now the subject of an internal affairs investigation.
The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. at a gas station on the 100 block of East Champlost Avenue in the city's Olney section on March 23.
Jacob Giddings was allegedly sitting in a vehicle talking with his friend when an officer comes up to ask for identification and ultimately opens the door, according to the suspect's attorney, Lennon Edwards of Mills &. Edwards LLP. Posted By Ghost
