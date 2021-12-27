Wait A Minute: Kanye West Buys $4.5 Million House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian Amid Divorce!
Via InformOverload. Kanye West is doing everything he can to stay close to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and kids following his divorce. Kanye has just bought a house across the street from Kim for $4.5 million and even paid over the asking price to lock it down. He paid an extra $421,000 to land the 3,600 square feet property across just over an acre of land. Posted By Persist
