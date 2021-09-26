Well Damn: Protesters Try To Storm Into A Shopping Mall In Toronto Over Proof Of Vaccination Rule!
Dozens of protesters tried to storm Eaton Center shopping mall in downtown Toronto. As the weekly anti-vaxx protest made its way to the Eaton Centre, anti-vaxxer Chris Sky decided to take the move of instructing his followers to “storm” the building. He was caught on film encouraging people to walk past security guards and to refuse to disclose their vaccination status. Via @CarymaRules. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS