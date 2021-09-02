Riiyoo & Lil Lee - Pass Feat. Trouble [Sixx Entertainment Submitted]
Contact info, social links etc
Sixx Entertainment presents the emerging duo from Atlanta, GA, Riiyoo & Lil Lee. "Pass," featuring Atl's Trouble and produced by Pluto, is a hard-hitting street anthem ready to take the radio waves by storm. The dope visual directed by Jay Legion for Culture Cinema is a cinematic hood masterpiece. Make sure to stay in tune with Riiyoo & Lil Lee as they prepare an onslaught for release in anticipation of their initial full-length project, "Untitled"
Contact: [email protected]
https://linktr.ee/RiiyooandLilLee
Twitter - https://twitter.com/LilLee_Riiyoo
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/lillee_riiyoo
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS