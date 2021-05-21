Dave East & Millyz - Pablo & Blanco

BROKEN? 7,725 views

Dave East & Millyz team up for a collaborative EP titled "Pablo & Blanco." The records and visuals from the EP were recorded in Medellin, Colombia and consists entirely of Colombia themed production. The full EP will be available everywhere on 5/21 via WorldStar Distro!
https://www.instagram.com/Millyz
https://www.instagram.com/DaveEast
https://wsds.ffm.to/pabloandblanco
Posted by Gio

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS