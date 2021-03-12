Real Rap Feat. Prayah, Hue Hef & KeyZz - Icekream
Another day, another job to execute. This time, however, an innocent witness makes his introduction to our dark world. The kid wasn't part of the plan. ...now, his life has changed forever. We thought we could talk some sense into our Boss, we thought we could reason con El Jefe...but he wouldn't listen. Stubborn, selfish, his days were numbered anyways... It's our blood oath to protect the innocent, not the guilty. We had to take matters into our own hands.....the kid is our family now ��
Song & Video Produced by @icekream
Shot & Directed by @A1VISION
