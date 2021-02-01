SMH: New York Police Mace A Handcuffed 9-Year-Old Girl After Telling Her To "Stop Acting Like A Child"
A Rochester police officer was "required" to spray an "irritant" in the face of a handcuffed 9-year-old girl sitting in the back of a police car Friday, the department announced Saturday morning.
Officers were called to a home on Avenue B at 3:30 p.m. Friday for "family trouble," involving a potentially stolen vehicle. During the call, officers were approached by the custodial parent of a minor, who told the officer she feared her daughter would harm herself and others.
The child ran away from the home and was apprehended on nearby Harris Street. "The minor became agitated when she saw her custodial parent," an RPD release stated. Posted By Ghost
