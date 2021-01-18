Daddy's Leftovers: 35-Year-Old Russian Woman Marries Her 21yr-Old Stepson & Has His Kid After Raising Him Then Divorcing His Father!

"Marina Balmasheva has brought a child into the world with Vladimir ‘Vova’ Shavyrin, whom she helped raise starting when he was seven years old An infamous Russian weight loss influencer who shocked her fans by seducing and marrying her stepson has now given birth to his baby, The Daily Star reports. Marina Balmasheva, 35, who wields considerable influence over her more than 500,000 Instagram followers, kept her followers abreast of the product of her marriage to her stepson as she went to the hospital to give birth to her baby.

Reports indicate that the stepson the influencer married, 21-year-old Vladimir “Vova” Shavyrin, was not present for the birth of their baby

Balmasheva was previously married to her stepson’s father. The influencer who has now given birth to Vova’s baby helped raise him from the age of seven onward. (As Woody Allen once said, “The heart wants what the heart wants.”) Alexey accused the influencer to whom he was once married of seducing his son during a period back when the new baby daddy was home from college on a break. The Daily Mail reports that Marina and Alexey were together for 10 years before they suffered a cataclysmic divorce"

- DailyMail

